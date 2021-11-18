Counties Jambojet to add 8 flights on coast route ahead of holidays

A Jambojet plane at the Kisumu International Airport. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary Domestic carriers such as Jambojet and 748 Air Services will increase frequency to the coast routes next month, offering passengers easier travel options during the festive season.

Jambojet, a subsidiary of the national carrier Kenya Airways, says that it will fly to Mombasa 56 times per week up from 48 starting December 20 to January 9.

The carrier will also fly to Malindi from its hub in Nairobi 22 times a week up from 18 flights currently.

Domestic carriers such as Jambojet and 748 Air Services will increase frequency to the coast routes next month, offering passengers easier travel options during the festive season.

Jambojet, a subsidiary of the national carrier Kenya Airways, says that it will fly to Mombasa 56 times per week up from 48 starting December 20 to January 9.

The carrier will also fly to Malindi from its hub in Nairobi 22 times a week up from 18 flights currently.

It will also fly to Ukunda 20 times per week up from 14 times, signalling high demand for domestic flying, which had been impacted negatively by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The increase in flight comes at a time the standard gauge railway (SGR) passenger service from Nairobi to Mombasa is fully booked ahead of Christmas.

The bookings register shows that the trains are fully booked between December 23 and 24 with the few seats available on December 25 set to be taken the coming days.

Buses heading to Western Kenya are also fully booked a month to Christmas as Nairobians prepare to travel to their rural homes to celebrate festivities with their loved ones.

“We have added frequencies on our routes to cater for increased demand during the festive season,” said Karanja Ndegwa, Jambojet managing director.

Aviation firm, 748 Air Services also plans to increase its frequencies in the coastal route and adjust departure and arrival times to Mombasa and Ukunda starting December 1.

The carrier is also planning to introduce a midday flight to Mombasa, pushing up its frequency on the route to three up from two daily that it's currently operating.

For Ukunda route, a morning frequency has been introduced for travellers with the flight departing from JKIA at 8.30 am, meaning that the carrier will fly to the coastal destination two times per day.

“With the curfew being lifted and more people getting vaccinated, we have seen an increase in people travelling for leisure to the coast. As a result, we have decided to increase flights to these routes,” said 748 Air Services managing director, Moses Mwangi.