Counties Judge withdraws from Nginyo suit

Justice Maureen Odero. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author Summary A judge has disqualified herself from a family row involving management and distribution of the multi-billion shilling estate of the late businessman Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki.

Justice Maureen Odero said she is not comfortable handling the case in which the children of the late politician are locked in a fight over his estate valued at nearly Sh4 billion.

Justice Odero said she had dealt with another commercial dispute that involved the control of Nginyo Towers, which is located within Nairobi’s central business district that Nginyo Investments Limited owns.

It emerged that the company and the building — Nginyo Towers — are some of the properties forming part of the late businessman and they are at the centre of the succession fight.

She allocated the succession case to Justice Thande Mugure and directed that it be mentioned on October 4 for directions. Lawyers involved in the case did not oppose the judge's recusal.

The case had been called for mention to confirm position of various applications filed in the case include one lodged by Nginyo's daughter Brenda Nyambura Kiragu seeking to nullify her father’s will of June 13, 2014, which excluded her and two other children born out of wedlock.

The court was also to be informed on the status of a forensic audit of the estate as Justice Stella Mutuku, who has since been transferred to Kajiado, had ordered in July this year.