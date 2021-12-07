Counties Kisumu faces Christmas of dry taps as water plant repairs kick off

PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

Close to half of Kisumu residents will have to endure Christmas and New Year holidays without water in their taps after the service provider announced a one-month renovation plan at one of the treatment plants.

According to the Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company, the major rehabilitation works, which kicked off on Monday, would boost efficiency and maintain quality.

“The company will be undertaking major rehabilitation works at Kajulu water treatment plant for one month beginning December 6, 2021,” said the company in a statement.

The exercise will affect Mamboleo, Lolwe, Maua, Kajulu, Wathorego, parts of Chiga, Kanyamedha, Kenya-Re, Kibos, Manyatta, Ogango, Mbeme, Nairobi Ndogo, Tido and Migosi.

The disruption will see the company rely on its main treatment plant at Dunga, which draws water from Lake Victoria.

Despite having an installed capacity of 15,000 cubic meters per day, the Dunga raw water intake and treatment plant that was designed for a population of 15,000 has not been performing optimally.

The colonial facility is one of the projects earmarked for rehabilitation to improve sanitation and the provision of safe drinking water in Kisumu.

Through the venture dubbed Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Programme, the county intends to rehabilitate, expand water and sanitation facilities to meet the demand of its growing population.

The project will be implemented through Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency.

The government is funding the Sh7.5 billion project in partnership with the French Development Agency, European Investment Bank and the European Union-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund. The programme will also ensure the construction of 120km of water supply in the city and its environs.

