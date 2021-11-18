Counties Kisumu Dunga water plant to give way for port, jetty

Part of Kisumu City skyline as seen from the Kisumu Port in Lake Victoria. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

More by this Author Summary The government intends to relocate Dunga raw water intake and treatment plant as Kisumu readies to operate the multi-billion refurbished port and oil jetty.

This follows concerns that the complete rollout of the two mega projects could lead to increased cases of pollution in Lake Victoria and push up the cost of drawing water from Africa’s freshwater lake.

Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency (LVSWWDA) technical manager Paul Agwanda said the agency is currently undertaking a feasibility study that could see the colonial facility decommissioned and moved from Winam Gulf which is prone to pollution.

“The port and the oil jetty are very close to the intake point and might affect the quality of water,” he said while briefing France Ambassador to Kenya Aline Kuster-Menager who toured the facility.

Mr Agwanda said the shallow nature of the lake at Winam Gulf could make the situation worse as increased spillage of oil is expected on the busy port and the oil jetty.

LVSWWDA chairman Dan Omino noted that Winam Gulf is the most polluted part in the entire Lake Victoria.

“Out of 15 rivers flowing into the lake, nine come in through the gulf and create more pollution due to agricultural activities and use of fertilisers in the upstream,” he said.

He said the region has five active sugar industries, among other industries, operating and causing environmental hazard to the water body.

In the meantime, LVSWWDA has announced plans to rehabilitate Dunga raw water intake and treatment plant to improve sanitation and enhance the provision of safe drinking water in Kisumu City.