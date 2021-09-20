Counties Kisumu Dunga water plant to be upgraded at Sh900 million

Part of Kisumu City skyline as seen from the Kisumu Port in Lake Victoria. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

More by this Author Summary The government will rehabilitate Dunga raw water intake and treatment plant to improve sanitation and enhance provision of safe drinking water in Kisumu City.

The project, to cost Sh900 million, is aimed at improving efficiency of the water supply and sanitation services in the lakeside city.

According to the 126-page Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report seen by the Business Daily, the works will involve decommissioning of 1958 and 1985 pumping stations and reinforce the capacity 2007/2011 pumping station to 46,080 cubic metres per day.

Despite having an installed capacity of 15,000 cubic metres per day, the facility which was designed for a population of 15,000, has not been performing optimally.

“The pumps at the 1958 and 1985 pumping stations operate with a very low efficiency and need major rehabilitation works,” said the report submitted by Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency (LVSWWDA) in part.

The proposal that is before the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) for consideration will involve installation of pumps and accessories and installation of power supply, including transformer upgrading for lighting.

Some of the work to be done at Kisumu’s main source of water supply include improvements on the collection and distribution chambers, sedimentation tanks, filter units and treated water collection channels.

Out of the total amount, Sh79 million has been budgeted for the repair of the Dunga raw water intake works, Sh384 million for the sludge treatment works and Sh295 million for electromechanical and small civil works, among others.

Due to the invasion of water hyacinth near water intake pipes, Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (Kiwasco) has been experiencing huge costs associated with drawing water from Lake Victoria.

LVSWWDA plans to construct prefabricated reinforced concrete structure as barrier against the stubborn aquatic weed.