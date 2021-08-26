Counties Kisumu postpones Africities summit to May 2022

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author Summary The ninth edition of the Africities Summit that was set to be held in Kisumu has been pushed back to next year.

The conference was initially scheduled to be held from April 2 to 30,2022 but is now set for May 17-21,2022.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the changes followed consultations with organising agencies and the County Government of Kisumu the host.

“The postponement has been necessitated by clashes in the calendar with important international events hosted by the UN-Habitat Board of Directors and the United Nations High-Level Council on the Global Urban Agenda,” he said.

This is the second time summit is being postponed. The first time it was due to the wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country and world as a whole.

“As you know the UN-Habitat plays a major role in terms of what we want to achieve in positioning Kisumu as the first intermediary city to host the event,” Mr Wamalwa said.

The Cabinet Secretary was speaking at Kisumu International Airport during the launching of Renegade Air’s maiden flight to Kisumu from Wilson Airport.

“We are happy with the ongoing process with the construction of Sh1.4 billion Africities Convention Centre. Already they have done the excavations and are working on the basement,” he said.