Counties Kisumu traders relocated to new market in Sh3bn port expansion plan

Uhuru Market in Kisumu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

More by this Author Summary The national government and Kisumu County government have kicked off the resettlement of traders whose structures were brought down.

The initiative being spearheaded by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works and that of Interior is targeting to relocate traders to Sh600 million market.

The initiative being spearheaded by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works and that of Interior is targeting to relocate traders to Sh600 million market to be launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday.

According to a schedule released last week, those set to benefit in the first phase of the exercise include traders who operated along Lwang’ni beach, Akamba Lane, Lake Market and Bank Street.

Uhuru Business Park Complex Market with a capacity to accommodate 10,000 businesses has, among other areas, been earmarked to resettle more than 3,000 traders who were operating in the central business district.

The completion of modernisation of Kibuye market is also expected to take in more businessmen and clear those operating at the parking of Moi Stadium Sports Grounds. Acting City manager Abala Wanga said they are in the process of reorganising Ojino Okew Street to have decent trading cubicles and clear hawkers from the streets.

“We aim to provide a long term solution to traders who will operate in a conducive environment, complete with proper sanitation and floodlight to promote 24-hour economy,” she said.

Kisumu Central Deputy County Commissioner John Cheruiyot led the exercise of registering traders who were displaced in the affected areas on Wednesday.

The traders yesterday presented their identity cards, trading licences and other relevant documents for their details.