Counties Kitui County ordered to pay 20 doctors on study leave

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The Employment and Labour Relations court has ordered Kitui County government to release salaries of 20 doctors whose pay has been withheld since July.

The doctors alleged that through various committee meetings, the county government approved their applications for a two-year full time post-graduate study leave at various universities.

Through lawyer Henry Kurauka, the doctors said the failure to pay their July salaries was in breach of Employment Act.

The Employment and Labour Relations court has ordered Kitui County government to release salaries of 20 doctors whose pay has been withheld since July because they have refused to cut short their study leave.

Justice Monica Mbaru gave the county government up to the end of Wednesday (today) to comply with the directive.

Through Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), the doctors said they were given show cause letters on August 5, which further indicated stopping of the salaries from July 1.

The union said the doctors have a right to fair remuneration pursuant to Article 41 (2) (a) of the constitution and Employment Act and the decision to stop the salaries is malicious, irrational and unlawful and they were given an opportunity to be heard before the decision was made.

“The petitioner avers that the said doctors are training at various states such as USA, Tanzania, Ukraine and Kenya and the abrupt decision of the respondent to recall the said doctors was unreasonable and oppressive,” the Union said in the petition.

The doctors alleged that through various committee meetings, the county government approved their applications for a two-year full time post-graduate study leave at various universities.

They enrolled for specialised courses such as internal medicine, plastic and reconstructive surgery, oncology, diagnostic radiology and infectious diseases among others.

They said the special training will boost the universal health care and ensure access to specialized treatment in the county thus improving public health and welfare of the doctors.

The county government however recalled them but they challenged the decision. They were later give the show cause letters.

Through lawyer Henry Kurauka, the doctors said the failure to pay their July salaries was in breach of Employment Act, which obligates the employer to pay salaries and allowances at the end of the month.

[email protected]