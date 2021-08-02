Counties MCAs back removal of City Hall attorney

The City Hall building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

City Hall ward representatives have backed the removal from office of the County Attorney, Lydia Kwamboka citing professional misconduct and irregularly awarding a tender to a city legal firm.

The county committee on justice and legal affairs said that Ms Kwamboka breached the law by advising and representing City Hall on legal matters despite lacking a valid practicing certificate from the Law Society of Kenya for 2020.

The committee added that Ms Kwamboka breached the procurement law by awarding a tender to offer legal services to a city firm that was not pre-qualified.

City residents had in April petitioned the ward representatives to oust Ms Kwamboka for abuse of office, conflict of interest and professional misconduct.

The recommendation to remove Mrs Kwamboka, who was appointed by former Governor Mike Sonko, now awaits approval from the ward representatives.

“The acting Governor terminate forthwith the services of one Ms Lydia Kwamboka as County Attorney, in accordance with Section 13 of the County Attorney Act 2020,” the committee says in its report.

Lawyers are required to renew their practicing licence annually in line with the Advocates Act of 1989, a condition that Ms Kwamboka breached last year.

The committee said the county must terminate the contracts awarded to Njenga Maina and Company Advocates on grounds that it is not one of the firms registered to supply goods or offer services to City Hall.