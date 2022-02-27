Counties Motorists to pay more for private parking as Nairobi rolls out new fees

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) parking control officer talks to a motorist along Banda Street on November 25, 2020. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary The new development will see businesses with a capacity for 50 vehicles part with Sh500,000 every year while those with capacity for more than 100 vehicles will be charged Sh2 million.

The new levies are contained in the amended Nairobi City County Finance Bill, 2021 approved by the Nairobi County Assembly on February 15, 2022.

Malls and big business establishments offering parking services in Nairobi will from March start paying between Sh500,000 and Sh2 million annually as a single business permit (SBP) fee, as City Hall seeks to widen its revenues.

The new development will see businesses with a capacity for 50 vehicles part with Sh500,000 every year while those with capacity for more than 100 vehicles will be charged Sh2 million. The development is likely to see malls increase parking fees as they pass the costs to motorists.

Nairobi County Assembly Budget and Appropriations committee chairperson Robert Mbatia said establishments offering parking services in Nairobi will now be required to obtain a licence from City Hall to operate such a service.

“We have seen businesses offering their spaces for private parking. As much as we encourage it, this is the sole work of the Nairobi Government to give parking services. It is for this reason that we introduced the new SBP for such establishments,” said Mr Mbatia.

“This means that anybody offering parking services will now have to get a licence from the county government because that (offering parking services) is like operating a business and so that is the charge for the business,” he added.

The new taxes are aimed at helping City Hall raise Sh19.8 billion own-source revenue for the financial year ending June 30, 2022. Mr Mbatia said the charges were part of previous finance bills by the county government but they were never operationalised.

