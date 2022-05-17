Counties Munya doubles cheap fertiliser quota to 40 bags

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

Maize farmers have received a reprieve after the Ministry of Agriculture doubled the number of bags that a grower can purchase under the subsidy programme to 40.

Mr Munya said the subsidy will only be distributed to registered farmers, a move aimed at locking out unscrupulous business people who would buy and sell it to farmers.

The Sh5.7 billion set aside by the State will subsidise 2.28 million 50-kg bags of fertiliser for farmers growing food crops. These quantities will support the cultivation of 1.13 million acres with farmers paying Sh2,800 per bag compared to a market price of Sh6,400.

Mr Munya had told Parliament in March that his ministry needed at least Sh31.8 billion to effectively offer the subsidy to farmers.

The Cabinet secretary said should the ministry get the Sh31 billion, the price of the planting fertiliser (Diammonium Phosphate) would drop to Sh2,800.

Fertiliser for maize farmers was not included in the current budget, however, other crops such as coffee and tea received Sh1 billion each with sugar getting Sh1.5 billion.

The surge in global fertiliser prices began at the beginning of 2021 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has worsened the situation.

The rise in prices is also due to producer countries such as China, Russia and Turkey restricting exports to protect their farmers compounded by heavy consumption demand from India, Brazil and US buying up large quantities, hence reducing available global supplies.

[email protected]