Counties Nairobi boda boda to get digital plates in new rules

Boda boda riders in Nairobi will have biometric plates with unique colour codes for easy identification. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The move follows a meeting on Thursday between City Hall and boda boda associations that agreed on a raft of new regulations aimed at streamlining a sector that has been dogged by crime, indiscipline and accidents.

Announcing the new development, Ms Kananu said that they have agreed that boda boda operators will have their motorcycles fitted with the digital numbers with each of the 17 sub-Counties in Nairobi having a different colour code for easy identification.

Ms Kananu said the special plates, when scanned, will be able to reveal the name, ID number and phone number of each rider.

The high-tech number plates will also among other things have anti-counterfeit features including holograms, watermarks, and laser markers which will help police to trace information on the owners of the motorcycles, their areas of operation, and their eligibility to curtail crimes associated with the riders.

“We have agreed to work together and with the leaders agreeing to organise their members by ensuring they are all registered across the 17 sub-Counties in Nairobi. Each will be given a county registration card and sticker with a personal identification number,” said Ms Kananu.

The City Hall boss gave the boda boda associations one week to come up with a committee that will be charged with implementing what has been agreed upon starting with the registration, as they agreed to benchmark with countries like Rwanda to borrow best practices.

Ms Kananu pointed out that the digital number plates will help distinguish between real motorcyclists and those camouflaging as riders but are criminals.

A similar development has been implemented by other counties like in Thika and Ruiru in Kiambu County and Vihiga County.

“This will help us identify the real boda boda riders and the rogues who have infiltrated the industry. There are people who pose as boda boda riders yet they are criminals. However, they have assured us that they will identify such elements and have them arrested,” she added.

The governor also announced that the county government will release all impounded motorbikes seized over petty offences.

However, she said that crackdown launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week on rogue riders will continue.

“I have given executive order for petty offenders with documents to have their motorcycles released. However, no boda bodas will get into the city centre until we have streamlined the sector."

