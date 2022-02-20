Counties Nairobi County to construct 60,000 residential houses

NMS director-general Mohamed Abdalla Badi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has started redevelopment of 10 county estates in Nairobi, as it seeks to put up 60,000 highrise rent or buy affordable housing units.

This comes a year after NMS boss Mohamed Badi held public views on the planned refurbishment of the residential estates within the city.

The estates include Woodley, Bahati, Maringo, Jericho, Lumumba, Ziwani, Embakasi, California, Kariobangi North and Bondeni.

NMS housing and urban renewal deputy director Marion Rono said the project is part of the second phase of the affordable housing programme aimed at addressing the deficit in Nairobi.

The public-private partnership project, which was mooted in January last year, will provide accessible and adequate low-cost housing with reasonable standards of sanitation to meet the huge demand for cheap homes.

Most of the identified estates are low-rise housing units occupying large chunks of land.

“We have embarked on the development of 10 estates where we are erecting an additional 60,000 housing units to address housing backlog in Nairobi,” said Ms Rono.

As part of the redevelopment plan, the Bahati Estate project will see building of 12,000 high-density storied buildings of between six and 16 floors consisting of three, two and one-bedroom units to replace bungalows sitting in the 20.4 hectares estate.

Another 10,000 units will be constructed in Lumumba, Maringo (8,000), Kariobangi North (1,500), Embakasi (4,000), Bondeni (774), California (2,500) and Woodley Estate (6,000).

The second phase will now join the ongoing first phase regeneration of other seven Nairobi County government estates including Ngong Road Phases I and II, Uhuru Estate, New Ngara, Old Ngara, Suna Road, Pangani and Jeevanjee/Bachelor Quarters.

The first phase of the affordable housing programme began in June 2020 with Pangani and Jeevanjee acting as flagship projects.

“As of now, all the units under the affordable housing bracket valued at Sh1 million are sold out as the demand for low-cost housing in the city is incredibly high,” said Ms Rono.

The Pangani project awarded to Tecnofin as the developer and SS Malonza as the consultant comprises five blocks made up of 1,562 housing units of one, two and three-bedrooms at Sh1 million, Sh2 million and Sh3 million respectively.

Sitting on a five-acre land, apart from the residential housing units, it boasts a marketplace, three-level parking, a recreational area, and a jogging track.

For the Jeevanjee project, awarded to Jabavu Village Limited, the units will be 1,830 where 1,216 will be affordable units while 614 will be market housing units.

