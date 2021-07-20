Counties Nairobi leather factory set to start operations

The plan to commence large scale production of leather products by City Hall has moved a step closer after the county government handed over Kariokor Leather factory for equipping.

The manufacturing facility will now be equipped by the Kenya Leather Development Council (KLDC) through installation of state-of-the-art machines. Nairobi County trade executive Winfred Gathagu said the upgrade will enable the factory produce local products for sale in the city and across the country.

The factory is set to use modern technology and equipment to add value to leather products. The project is being carried out by Nairobi’s trade department in partnership with KLDC.

Located at the old Kariokor Market, the factory is expected to hire at least 10,000 workers in the next three years once commissioned.

The facility is projected to have an average annual production growth of 10 million shoes from the current two million. This will increase traders’ annual income to more than Sh1 billion annually by 2022.

Nairobi has the highest number of slaughterhouses with an average annual production of 525 tonnes of hides and skins, 1.6 tonnes of goatskin, 31.5 tonnes of calf hides and 199 tonnes of camel hides.

Ms Gathagu said the flagship leather production project will support micro and small enterprises (MSEs) engaged in the production of leather goods with an environmentally friendly premise installed with modern technology and equipment to help them produce standardised goods that are competitive locally, regionally and ultimately globally.