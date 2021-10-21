Counties Nairobi main hospitals miss revenue targets by Sh86m

The Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital. A Nairobi County Assembly committee report has revealed the poor state of affairs at hospital situated in Nairobi's Eastlands. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Nairobi County government’s four main hospitals missed own source revenue targets by Sh85.8 million with the dismal performance blamed on inadequate equipment and facilitation.

The four – Mama Lucy Kibaki, Pumwani Maternity, Mbagathi and Mutuini – managed to collect Sh107 million from departments against a target of Sh192.8 million in the financial year ended June 30, 2021.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, serving a population of more than 2.1 million residents mainly drawn from Nairobi’s eastlands, posted the worst revenue collection dip by realising Sh42.2 million against a target of Sh120 million.

Nairobi County government’s four main hospitals missed own source revenue targets by Sh85.8 million with the dismal performance blamed on inadequate equipment and facilitation.

The four – Mama Lucy Kibaki, Pumwani Maternity, Mbagathi and Mutuini – managed to collect Sh107 million from departments against a target of Sh192.8 million in the financial year ended June 30, 2021.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, serving a population of more than 2.1 million residents mainly drawn from Nairobi’s eastlands, posted the worst revenue collection dip by realising Sh42.2 million against a target of Sh120 million.

This was a huge drop from the Sh111.1 million collected in the previous financial year where the target was set at Sh118 million.

Mutuini Hospital managed to collect a measly Sh494,699 against a target of Sh3.8 million representing more than Sh1.3 million drop from the Sh2.2 million revenue in the previous financial year when the target stood at Sh3.5 million.

Pumwani Maternity Hospital realised ShSh4.4 million in the financial year under review against a target of Sh7 million.

This was a drop from the Sh8.1 million realised in the previous financial year where the hospital surpassed its target by more than Sh1.5 million busting the Sh6.5 million target.

Only Mbagathi Hospital come close to its annual target by collecting Sh60 million against a target of Sh62 million.

This was an increase of Sh20 million from Sh40 million collected against a target of Sh59.5 million in the financial year ended June 30, 2020.

The figures are contained in the Nairobi County Annual Development Plan for financial year ending June 30, 2023.