Nairobi's Green Park test runs to last until Sunday

A number of public service vehicles line up as they enter into the Green Park Terminus on June 22, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi turned into a walking city on Wednesday with commuters being forced to walk to work following the rollout of the final trial run at Green Park terminus ahead of its launch.

Kenyatta Avenue and City Hall Way were out of bounds for public service vehicles (PSVs), with commuters crossing Uhuru Highway into the city centre.

The trial run is affecting matatus operating from Rongai, Kiserian, Ngong, Karen, Lang’ata, Nairobi West, Madaraka, Kibra, Kawangware, Dagoretti/Satellite, Kilimani, Highrise/Ngumo and Kikuyu. PSVs were barred from the Railways Bus terminus as a result.

A lack of last-mile buses and footbridges to help residents to connect from the terminus to various places in the city centre was a setback to the sick, the elderly, commuters with luggage and the disabled.

NMS transport and public works director Michael Ochieng said the test run would end on Sunday.

The new trial run comes after three previous failed test runs at the terminus, located at the former Lunar Park, last year.

“We will be perfecting the test run in the next four days so that our anticipations are in line with what the vehicles are doing, passengers' demands and other traffic users like boda bodas and cart pushers,” said Mr Ochieng.

“The test will continue until Sunday, June 26, 2022, when further communication will be made,” he added.

The terminus was initially meant to be commissioned on May 24, 2022, but was postponed indefinitely. Green Park can accommodate between 300 and 350 vehicles at any one time, processing about 1,000 PSVs per hour and up to 20,000 per day.

