Counties NMS taps Kenya Railways to ferry Green Park passengers

The upcoming Green Park bus terminus at Railways Club. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has tapped Kenya Railways Corporation to offer last-mile services between Green Park terminus and the Nairobi city centre.

Kenya Railways will ferry passengers between the soon-to-be-launched terminal and the city centre.

“Kenya Railways buses will ferry passengers between CBD and the Green Park. Precedence to be given to priority groups including the elderly, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers to ensure inclusivity,” said the NMS.

Early last year, the agency announced that it would set up a parking lot for boda bodas and taxis at the terminal to offer commuters last-mile connectivity once they alight from matatus at the stage.

The NMS said the bus rapid transport (BRT) would be available for commuters who opt not to walk or use the boda boda and taxis to enter the city centre.

The terminus is meant to serve public service vehicles (PSVs) plying Ngong, Lang’ata and Argwings Kodhek roads.

This includes matatus from Ngong, Karen, Rongai, Kikuyu, Dagoretti, Kawangware, Kibra, Highrise, Ngumo, Lang’ata, Nairobi West, Makadara, Kaberia, Satellite and Kiserian.

This means all PSVs using Railway Bus Terminus, Hakati, Tom Mboya Street and Moi Avenue lane from Agro House will relocate to Green Park.

The new development follows new NMS regulations to govern operations of the terminus.

As part of the guidelines, only three matatus per sacco will be allowed to access the terminus at any given time, no touting will be allowed and all staff — drivers, conductor and route marshals — will have badges with names, photos, uniforms, sacco or company name and every route will only have two staff members to assist in operations at the facility.

