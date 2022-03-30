Counties NMS plans to evict hundreds of families from public land

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Hundreds of households that have encroached on public land in 12 Nairobi sub-counties could be rendered homeless as the State seeks their eviction.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service director-general Mohamed Badi told Parliament on Wednesday that the Regional Security Intelligence Committee (RSIC) had approved evictions in Lang’ata, Embakasi, Njiru, Mathare and Makadara.

RSIC is also reviewing eviction requests for Embakasi, Kamkukunji, Kasarani, Starehe, Westlands, Kibra, and Kamukunji, he revealed.

He said whereas the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has no power to carry out evictions, it is working with RSIC to remove upcoming slum dwellings near Ole Sereni in Embakasi.

RSIC is also targeting illegal structures along the perimeter wall of the East African School of Aviation, also in Embakasi.

The eviction approval has also been secured for structures at Karsang land on Manyanja Road within Umoja Division block number 82/5608 in Donholm.

“Illegal structures along the Kenya Builder & Concrete Co Ltd perimeter wall and surrounding areas of Kware and Pipeline in Embakasi are causing insecurity,” Mr Badi told the committee chaired by Homa Bay MP Moses Kajwang.

Illegal garages and other structures erected near Trans Mara Printers property are also set to be brought down.

In Njiru sub-county, Mr Badi said the removal of illegal development on LR. No 42/2/1/1 has been given priority.

He said a site visit to the property showed that the said land has five permanent and 12 temporary structures being constructed without approvals from NMS.

In Mathare, NMS will remove illegal containers placed at Huruma playground by community-based organisations.

“The playground is the only [open]place remaining in Mathare sub-county that can hold a national or major function,” Mr Badi said.

Also on the eviction list are illegal structures at Kiamaiko.

“Demolitions at Village Kiamaiko whereby the area is currently full of illegal structures that are serving as dwelling houses built on sewer line. Nairobi Water and Services Company wants to upgrade the sewer line,” he said.

RSIC has pending requests for evictions at Tassia and Shauri Moyo in Embakasi, Farmers Choice at Kahawa West in Roysambu, Baba Dogo, General Wairunge Street in Pangani, Imara Daima, Kibra, Kamukunji and Shauri Moyo.

He revealed the eviction plans when he appeared before Senate to respond to queries over illegal acquisition of government land in Eastleigh and Pangani that has seen the doctors' and nurses' housing units allocated to private developers in Pangani Maternity Hospital.

No definite date has been given for the approved evictions.

