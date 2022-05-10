Counties Nyamira to host Sh3bn agro-industrial park

Nyamira governor Amos Nyaribo. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

By RUTH MBULA

The Sh3 billion agro-industrial park planned for Nyamira will be located in Sironga area in what is expected to open up development in nine counties.

Nyamira governor Amos Nyaribo said the project will help spur development in nine counties, namely Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nandi, Kisumu Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori.

Mr Nyaribo made the revelation during the validation of the project in Nyamira in the presence of more than 300 stakeholders from other counties.

He hosted Industrialisation and Mining Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, representatives from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (Unido) and Mahindra Engineering Consultancy company.

"On behalf of the nine counties that will benefit from this park, I want to thank Unido for funding it. We feel honoured as a bloc to host this important project which is the third in Africa,” said Mr Nyaribo.

Industrial parks support the growth of the economy by providing a platform where government and private sectors cooperate to create an environment that fosters collaboration and innovation.

Nyamira County has set aside 265 acres, out of which 100 have been marked and fenced.

The development of the support infrastructure such as power, water and the park ring road has been put into the spatial plan.

"This park is expected to nurture, transfer and commercialise various innovations and technologies for the benefit of our people that have for a long time lagged behind in technology and innovation," said Mr Nyaribo.

The architects of the plan estimate that more than 6,000 employment opportunities will be created with transformation in agriculture in the counties involved.

The nine counties will participate as aggregation centres, hence making these counties active players and beneficiaries.

Mr Kaberia said the Sironga park will be used as a pilot to be replicated across the country.

"In the rural transformation and aggregation centres, there will be value addition, sorting and grading not to mention the development of the necessary infrastructure in the rural areas, the training of the farmers and jobs creation which will increase the contribution of the region to the attainment of the national development priorities," said the PS.

Unido's Acting country director Kawira Bucyana said that after completion, the facility will be the only one in Kenya and second to the one in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

