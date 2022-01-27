Counties Robbers strike Prime Bank Nakuru branch, steal Sh2.3 million

Prime Bank head office in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ERIC MATARA

Five armed robbers on Wednesday evening raided Prime Bank Nakuru branch at the Westside Mall along Kenyatta Avenue and stole Sh2.3 million.

According to a police report seen by the Nation, the robbers, armed with a homemade gun, hammer, knives, and a panga, forced their way into the banking hall where they held nine employees hostage before making away with the cash.

"CCTV footage showed that a KK security guard on duty, Tobias Juma, opened the main door of the bank for the robbers. After entering the banking hall, they then commandeered the members of staff to the toilets and locked them inside before they ransacked the drawers and stole Sh2.3 million," reads the police report.

Filed at the Nakuru Central Police Station, the report indicates that the robbers injured a teller, Meshack Tanui, during the heist.

Mr Tanui was later rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

Detectives visited the scene on Wednesday evening but were yet to make arrests.

The robbery that occurred at around 4.30 pm was reported by the bank's branch manager, Suraj Rawal.

Police recovered one homemade gun, a hammer, a Huawei mobile phone and a Sh1,000 note from the scene.

Police, who said they suspect the heist was an inside job, are pursuing the robbers said to have escaped using motorbikes.

A source told the Nation that detectives have started investigations with bank officials and security guards expected to record statements with the police.