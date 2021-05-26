Counties Second Green Park terminus test-run set for Friday evening

Passengers leave the Green Park terminus in Nairobi on April 27, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will on Friday evening carry out yet another test-run at Green Park terminus in Nairobi ahead of its opening.

The pick-up and drop-off assessment follows a similar one conducted during the morning peak commute – 6am to 9am – last month targeting public service vehicles (PSVs) plying the Ngong Road route.

In a public notice on Wednesday, NMS Director General Major General Mohamed Badi said the Friday exercise would be carried out during the evening commute for matatus using the Nairobi Railways Central station frontage.

“All the PSV vehicles operating in the Nairobi Central station frontage will do a test-run of picking and dropping passengers at the Green Park terminus on Friday, May 28, 2021 between 4pm and 8pm,” it reads.

Maj-Gen Badi said the construction of the terminus is near completion and the test-run would check the level of preparedness as commissioning nears.

“The process is now entering the transition phase of commissioning the terminus where all stakeholders will be assessing their level of preparedness,” he said.

The terminus, located at the former Lunar Park, is a drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying the Ngong Road, and Lang’ata routes, all currently operating from the Nairobi Railways Central station.

It is part of a wider city decongestion strategy being implemented by NMS under the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan which includes the construction of public service transport termini.