Counties Senate seeks public views on political parties Bill

More by this Author Summary The Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee said it would thereafter invite the public, Political Parties Liaison Committee and several State agencies to a two-day open forum to give their views.

The Bill requires 24 delegations to pass before it is forwarded to the President for assent.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka directed the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee to conduct thorough public participation.

The Senate has invited the public to submit written memoranda on the contentious Political Parties (Amendment) Bill within seven days.

“We have authorised a notice to be issued in the print media inviting members of the public who may have representation on the Bill to submit their written memorandum within the next seven days. We will then hold public participation between January 19 and 20 where we will listen to their views,” Okong’o Omogeni, who chairs the committee said.

He said the committee would then retreat to write its report and table the same at a special session to be held on January 25.

The House will then debate the Bill, amend or approve it without amendments in another special session. “We anticipate that the Senators will debate the Bill for two days and I think the 47 members of the delegations will vote on or about January 27.

The Bill, which seeks to establish “a coalition political party” created huge divisions during a debate at the National Assembly.

It was tabled before the Senate for the first reading where Minority Leader James Orengo assured the public of a comprehensive debate before a vote is taken.

