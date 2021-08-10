Counties Senators to visit Kitale School over land row

Kitale School. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author Summary A Senate committee has waded into a row over Kitale School’s 10-acre land the institution says was illegally allocated to a former associate of President Daniel arap Moi.

The Senate Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources will today visit the school, which accuses former Kenya Seed managing director Nathaniel Tum of illegally taking the land.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had directed Mr Tum to surrender the title in 30 days, according to a June 28 letter.

“Take note that if the said documents of title are not surrendered to the commission within the next 30 days from the date hereof, the commission shall institute recovery proceedings against you without any further notice,” said EACC North Rift deputy regional boss Mark Ndiema in the letter.

The documents in question, EACC said, are the certificate of lease, and all other documents issued to him on March 1, 2013.

The dispute goes back to 1994 when Mr Tum, the powerful late President Moi’s associate, was allocated a parcel of land Kitale Municipality Block 12/132, measuring four hectares.

The school had been occupying the land since its inception in 1929.