Counties Sh1,500 daily fine for failure to repaint Nairobi buildings

An aerial view of Nairobi, Kenya's capital city. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By COLLINS OMULO

Property owners in Nairobi have only two months to have their buildings repainted or face a daily fine of Sh1,500 for non-compliance.

This follows the expiry of a one year extension in August of the earlier deadline granted by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

NMS Director General Major General Mohamed Badi said the grace period was granted last year after property owners complained of economic hardship in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is after NMS issued a two-month notice to property owners in the capital city to repaint their buildings as part of an ongoing beautification project in the capital.

The Public Health Cap 242 and County by-laws require property owners within the city to repaint their buildings after every two years.

The Public Health Act Cap 242 states that “any person who is guilty of an offence under, or convention of, or default in complying with, any provision of these Rules shall be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh1,500 for every day during which the contravention continues”.

“The business owners decried having been affected by Covid-19 to an extent where they had to lay off staff. So they requested a one year extension so that when their businesses pick up, they will repaint their buildings and we considered the request,” said Mr Badi.

Last year July, NMS had ordered repainting of all building in Nairobi within 60 days with owners required to use colours that were originally approved for the building plans by City Hall. Mr Badi said a number of buildings owned by private entities have been voluntarily repainted.

According to the NMS boss, all government-owned buildings in the city have also been repainted after every ministry was tasked to repaint their properties.

Moreover, NMS has also begun repainting properties belonging to Nairobi County government with county-owned estates like Kariobangi North, Ziwani and Huruma getting a facelift. “On the private sector, we involved Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) and there were positive feedback from them and many repainted their buildings,” he said.

Renovation order

This is not the first time that building owners in the capital are being ordered to repaint their premises as there have been numerous orders in the past. Arrests were made in August, 2019 by the county government for the owners who failed to comply but nothing much has been achieved.

This was after a repaint order was issued in July 2019 following a similar one two months earlier requiring the property owners to paint and carry out renovations to their buildings within 30 days.