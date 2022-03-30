Counties Sh600m market opens in Kisumu

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. PHOTO | JAMES EKWAM | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

More by this Author Summary The Sh600 million facility constructed by the national government is touted to be one of the major fruits of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during the launch, Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o assured traders displaced to pave way for the upgrading of Sh3 billion inland port and old railway line that the county would support their enterprises.

Prof Nyong’o said the project will have a huge impact on the lakeside city’s economy by revitalising SMEs that were largely affected by the reorganisation of the city and the emergence of Covid-19.

The first phase of multimillion -shilling Uhuru Business Park Market Complex was opened to 5,000 traders on Wednesday.

“From today, our traders will enjoy the warmth and comfort of an ultra-modern market after years of trading in the streets under the vagaries of harsh weather conditions,” said Prof Nyong’o.

The new market space will accommodate traders who were displaced from Lwang’ni, Winmart, Varsity Plaza, Akamba line, Fontana, Konyando, KPLC, Bank Street, Lake Market.

It will serve as a retail point providing a ready market for sweet potatoes, yams, arrowroots, vegetables, fruits, groundnuts, sorghum, maize, fish, chicken, eggs, and meat to local farmers.

“This will result in additional job creation, improved livelihood and growth in the county’s revenue basket,” he said.

The market has 20 open sheds to be partitioned and fitted with lockable stalls and platforms to accommodate different sectors intended to utilise the space.