Counties Suspected quacks face jail over fake Covid vaccination

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Two suspected quacks are in police custody over allegations of administering fake Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to unsuspecting clients at private hospitals in Nairobi while masquarading as doctors.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko allowed police officers to detain Mr Wallace Mugendi Njiru and Kenneth Mukundi Njeru for five days pending completion of the investigations.

According to documents filed in court by the police, the twooperate two hospitals; one in Ongata Rongai and another in Kasarani.

They were arrested after their clients became concerned following an announcement by the Ministry of Health last week that it had received the first consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, comprising 141,600 doses.

Police received reports that since July the suspects have been administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clients are said to be living in fear after it emerged they may have been administered a false vaccine.

“The illegal and fake Covid-19 vaccination occurred on diverse dates between July and August 2021. It was reported to police on September 7, 2021,” police investigator Kaparo Lekakeny told court.

In urging for detention of the suspects, the invetigating officer said the two are suspected to have committed a serious offence of endangering their clients’ lives making them susceptible to Covid-19.

“Our investigations will rely on the suspects to assist in locating other hospital facilities that they operate in Ongata Rongai in view of making recoveries,” said Mr Lekakeny.

They made their clients believe that they were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine and making them not to get the right vaccine in time, the court heard.

“Covid-19 is a world-wide threat to mankind and the two suspects capitalised on that by faking Covid-19 vaccines and administering to unsuspecting clients for monetary gains without care of their health,” stated the officer.

The case will be mentioned on Tuesday next week.