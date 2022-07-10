Counties Tribunal declines to nullify Sh435m Uasin Gishu tender

By JOSEPH WANGUI

The procurement tribunal has declined a request to nullify a Sh435 million tender for provision of medical insurance brokerage services to Uasin Gishu county government for a period of two years.

The Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPRB) struck out the request filed by Ecosoft Insurance Agency Limited following a finding that the firm was not one of the bidders.

Ecosoft wanted the board to nullify the tender advertisement or stop the county government from proceeding with the award of the tender to Amana Insurance Brokers Ltd, which was found to be the only responsive bidder by the tender evaluation committee.

Amana won the insurance contract after quoting a price of Sh217.8 million per annum for provision of brokerage services for medical insurance services for staff. This brings the total sum for the two years at Sh435.6 million.

At the close of the submission of the tenders on May 30, 2022, only six companies had submitted their bids. The six insurance brokers were Amana, Clarkson, Minet, Paladin, Scoreline and Trident.

From preliminary evaluation, five bidders were found to be non-responsive and only Amana was responsive.

The PPRAB chaired by lawyer Jackson Awele ruled that Ecosoft was not a candidate for the tender.

The board said a party must have obtained tender documents within the tender advertisement period to qualify as a candidate. The subject tender was advertised on May 16, closed on May 30 and according to the tender opening register.

