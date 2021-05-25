Counties Vegetable prices surge after heavy rainfall

A vegetable shortage has hit parts of Tharaka Nithi County pushing up prices.

In Chuka town, which is the county’s main commercial centre, wholesalers from the neighbouring Embu and Meru counties are selling a kilogramme of sukuma wiki (kale) at Sh50 up from Sh15 last month.

The traders are in turn selling to consumers at Sh20, the few leaves that they initially retailing at Sh10.

Chuka town residents are now turning to cabbages, which are also scarce and expensive.

The price of a kilogramme of spinach has also increased from Sh30 to Sh50, while that of tomatoes has doubled from Sh50 to Sh100 in the last few weeks.

Stella Fredrick, a trader in Chuka town, said that they are hesitant to buy the little available vegetables because customers are complaining of the increased prices.

“Our business has deteriorated because of the acute shortage of vegetables, which has run for some weeks now and which is likely to continue up to July,” said Ms Fredrick.

Prolonged heavy downpour

She attributed the shortage to prolonged heavy downpour, which is usually followed by very cold weather, destroying the vegetables.

Julius Kariuki, a vegetable wholesaler from Runyenjes in Embu County, said sukumawiki, spinach and cabbages have also been affected by worms that are common during the cold season.

“Vegetable plants also require some heat to be healthy and have many leaves,” said Mr Kariuki.

Ugali (made using maize flour) and sukuma wiki is a staple on household tables in most of the urban areas in Kenya because it is inexpensive and easy to prepare.

However, in Chuka town, residents are now opting to eat ugali with cereals such as beans and green grams as their prices have remained relatively stable.