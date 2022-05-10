Counties Vihiga targets Sh20,000 penalty on water vandals

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo (right) and his Deputy Patrick Saisi during a past press briefing. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NMG

By DERICK LUVEGA

Vihiga County is proposing to impose hefty penalties of up to Sh20,000 on water vandals and illegal connections in a move aimed at averting disruption of supply.

Contained in the Vihiga County Finance Bill, 2022, it is coming at a time residents are eagerly waiting to be reconnected to piped water that was destroyed in the early 1990s.

The devolved unit is proposing the penalties as it prepares for the launch of the Sh1.7 billion Vihiga cluster water project.

Laying of the pipes is ongoing, rekindling hopes for the return of running taps that were last seen in the early 1990s.

According to the Bill, a Sh10,000 penalty will be imposed on anyone who will be found tampering with water meters.

Led by Wilber Ottichilo, the administration is also proposing to slap another Sh20,000 penalty for illegal connections.

Self-connection of piped water will also attract a penalty of Sh5,000 should the proposed law be enacted.

The Sh1.7 billion Vihiga cluster water project is set for completion following revised timelines that were caused by Covid-19 disruptions, signalling hopes of regular water supply to homes and institutions.

The Belgium government is funding the project through Lake Victoria North Water Development Agency under the supervision of the Vihiga County government.