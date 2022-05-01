Counties Vihiga enacts tough laws for quarrying, sand harvesting

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo (right) and his Deputy Patrick Saisi during a past press briefing. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NMG

By DERICK LUVEGA

More by this Author Summary Sand harvesting, quarrying and transportation sector in Vihiga County is set for stiffer regulations following a plan by the devolved unit to enact legislation and policies to govern the lucrative business.

Speaking when he inaugurated ward-based climate change committees, the governor said his administration is in the process of coming up with the Vihiga County Sand Conservation and Management Bill.

The Business Daily has established that the law that is being considered will make mining activities illegal at night.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo said the plan is intended to address the adverse effects caused to the environment. The activities at the mining sites, he said, have led to massive land degradation in riparian areas.

This, he said, is part of wider plans to tame the effects of climate change on the environment.

He noted that climate change and its effects have negatively impacted on the rainfall patterns, thus affecting the planting seasons.

Harvesting, extracting or scooping of sand will not be undertaken between 6 pm and 6 am, according to the proposal that will at the same time outlaw transportation of sand between 8 pm and 6 am.

The county government is also seeking to guide transportation of sand through designation of roads that will be used by transporters.

A team to be known as the County Sand Conservation and Management Committee will also be established to regulate the pricing of the natural resources, with sellers required to issue buyers with receipts.

The committee will provide minimum pricing guidelines for the sale of sand within the county but such prices will take into consideration the requirements of the Restrictive Trade Practices Act and the market forces of the day.

The committee will comprise eight people who will include the environment chief officer as the chairperson, finance chief officer and a representative of sand dealers appointed by the environment executive.

Other members will include a representative of special interest groups appointed by the environment executive, a representative from the trade department to be appointed by the trade executive and two representatives from the associations of sand harvesters.

The director of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) will also sit on the committee.