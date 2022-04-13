News Domestic airlines suspend flights to Wilson to allow military operations

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary Low-cost carriers operating at Wilson Airport in Nairobi have been forced to reschedule their flights following a military operation at Lang'ata Barracks and around the airport’s airspace.

The closure has affected a number of flights especially those used by tourists visiting various parts of the country.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) director-general Gilbert Kibe confirmed the closure saying it started at 10 am and will end at 5 pm.

“There are military operations currently going on around Wilson Airport airspace which is why the airport has been temporarily closed,” said Mr Kibe in a response to a Business Daily query Wednesday.

Airlines such as Safarilink have already rescheduled their flight following the temporary disruption.

The airline that flies to Kisumu and Diani as well as major tourist destinations of Maasai Mara, Amboseli, Lewa Downs, and Kilimanjaro among other routes said its customer took the early morning flights or the ones that depart late in the evening.

“Military operations are currently going on at Langata Barracks. We have advised our customers to take flights that departs after the exercise in the evening. Some took early morning flights,” said the airline.

Wilson Airport is the main hub for light aircraft flying within Kenya and neighbouring countries.

It is one of the busiest light aircraft airports in Africa.

The airport serves domestic and international traffic. It is used mostly by general aviation traffic.

Some of the carriers that operate at the airport include Safarilink Aviation, Renegade Air, Freedom Airline, Skyward Express among others.