Two explosions rock Ugandan capital Kampala - VIDEO

Cars burn at Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala on November 16, 2021 following a suspected bomb explosion in the Ugandan capital. PHOTO | DAVID LUBOWA | NMG



Two explosions rocked the Ugandan capital Kampala Tuesday morning.

The blasts went off simultaneously bringing traffic in the city centre to a standstill as the police rescue vehicles and ambulances rushed to the scene.

The first explosion was near the Central Police Station, while the second went off near the Parliament building, hitting the Jubilee Insurance Building that also houses the Inspector General of Government offices at about 10 am.

Security agents cordoned off the area as surrounding buildings were evacuated and ambulances rushed the injured to hospitals.

VIDEO: Cars filmed burning after an explosion was reported at Jubilee Insurance along Parliament Avenue in Kampala City

Parliament suspended

Deputy Speaker Anita Among has suspended Parliament and asked the legislators to remain at home.

"Parliament has been closed and MPs are asked not to come here but remain at home," Ms Among said.

Following the blasts, the bomb squad combed the area and surrounding buildings for any other explosives.

Earlier explosions

This is the third time in two months that explosions have gone off in Uganda.

In October, a bomb killed at least one person in a restaurant on the outskirts of Kampala.

Another went off days later in a public bus killing one person.

- Reporting by Jonathan Kamoga, Nelson Narutinda and Franklin Draku