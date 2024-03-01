News Faith Odhiambo elected new LSK president

Faith Odhiambo. File | Nation Media Group

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Faith Odhiambo has been elected the new Law Society of Kenya president...

Ms Odhiambo becomes the 51st president and second woman to head the lawyers' umbrella body after former Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

The race for the presidency had attracted five candidates namely Ms Odhiambo, Harriet Mboche, Kipkoech Bernhard Ngetich, Peter Wanyama and Carolyne Kamende.

But midway through the vote-counting exercise, Mr Wanyama conceded defeat.

"I have run a modest campaign largely financed from meagre legal fees. I have lost on paper to Faith Odhiambo, who I unreserved congratulate, but I have won at heart," Wanyama said.

Then hours before the official results were announced former LSK president Nelson Havi congratulated Ms Odhiambio for her victory.

"Congratulations Madam President, Faith Odhiambo. Serve us with distinction. Just remember that in this office, one’s popularity starts waning on the day of the oath. Always do the right thing. If in doubt, say NO," Havi wrote on his X handle.

During the campaign period, Ms Odhiambo said LSK needed a leader who would empower and drive the society's common purpose.

"The choice is whether to move forward as a united society focused on its progress or retrogress into the chaotic past we have walked to move away from," said Ms Odhiambo.

"I have served dutifully, truthfully and solely for the best interest of our members and the society," she added.

Counting of votes during the Law Society of Kenya elections on February 29, 2024 at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

"My agenda is based on three pillars: achieve unified stability; inclusive progress of our practice; and assert the voice of the LSK as an indispensable voice for the rule of law.

"In the last two years, we have held the government to task on the matters of rule of law through effective public interest litigation," she said citing the case challenging the appointment of chief administrative secretaries and the Finance Act, 2023.

She said she plans to sustain the robust and proactive defence of the rule of law by stamping LSK's foothold as policy shapers not only through public interest litigation but also through leading and providing advisory in litigation and policy-making.

From Left: Advocate Robert Asewe, John Lawrence Odhiambo, Tom Kopere, LSK president-elect Faith Odhiambo and Teddy Musiga at the LSK head office in Lavington, Nairobi on February 29, 2024.

If elected president, she pledged to use her position as a springboard for LSK's rapid progress.

"To achieve this, we must remodel our council and the society into an institution capable of meeting the challenges and opportunities or an expanded profession," she said.

Ms Odhiambo also promised to ensure that she and the council members exploit the new areas of practice that are getting more prominence in the dynamic and global economy.

Being a lecturer, said said, she has worked closely with young advocates and fully understands their plight.

