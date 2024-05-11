Finance Bill: Vehicle owners to pay annual tax of up to Sh100,000

Traffic Jam

Heavy traffic jam along University Way in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The deduction, called motor vehicle tax, will be paid on each vehicle at the time of issuing an insurance cover.

Vehicle owners will start paying an annual tax of up to Sh100,000 depending on the value of their cars if Parliament endorses the proposal that looks set to increase motoring costs amid costly fuel and spare parts.

The Finance Bill 2024 proposes the introduction of a 2.5 per cent annual tax on the value of vehicles, with the deduction set at a minimum of Sh5,000 and a maximum of Sh100,000.

Read more here.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. Kamau Kiarie, CEO of East African Educational Publishers.

    PRIME Kamau Kiarie: Why image is everything

  2. Kenya Police Sacco Plaza

    PRIME Police Sacco members overdraw cash on system hitch

  3. President Ruto

    Ruto appoints 20 new High Court judges

In the headlines

View All