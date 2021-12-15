News Kenya detects three Omicron cases

By WINNIE ATIENO

Kenya has detected the first three cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant among travellers arriving from South Africa, Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

"We have detected the Omicron variant particularly among travellers [at] the airports and so it's just a matter of time before it becomes dominant worldwide," said the Health CS.

Mr Kagwe was speaking in Mombasa while addressing the Council of Governors.

He said that a South African and two Kenyans who tested positive are currently in quarantine.

He said in countries where the variant is dominant, the authorities have confirmed to him that it is spreading very fast.

"When you go to a pub and you are five at a table and one has the variant, chances are you will all walk out of there with the virus. However, the only saving grace is a lot of people are not getting severe illnesses; it’s mild with fever," he said.

The CS said the government will not lock down the country.

"Our experts are still debating the issue, observing and sequencing in our labs to see what kind of variant we have. Variants will come and go," he added while urging the governors to prepare isolation facilities.

He said the government is currently engaging South Africa and countries where the Omicron variant is spreading very fast on how to deal with it.