Kenyan economist picked to join global tourism ethics body

Joseph Nzomoi has been appointed a full member of the World Committee on Tourism Ethics. PHOTO | COURTESY

By EDNA MWENDA

A former Central Bank of Kenya manager and economist has been appointed a full member of the World Committee on Tourism Ethics (WCTE), an agency of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Joseph Nzomoi has worked as an economist for over 20 years in both local and international organisations.

He has served in various capacities including as senior economist and research manager at the Central Bank of Kenya, a director of analysis and planning at Kilimo Trust in Uganda, Business Transactions Advisor to the Minister of State in charge of Agriculture in Rwanda, Senior Policy and Institutional Development Specialist at the USAID, Rwanda among others.

“Having been appointed as a full member, we are eight members globally and a chairperson, I’ve been told I’m the first Kenyan to hold this position taking over from the former member from Egypt whose tenure expired,” said Dr Nzomoi.

“Following the recommendation issued by the Selection Board, the General Assembly has endorsed your appointment as Full Member of the new composition of the World Committee on Tourism Ethics. On behalf of UNWTO, I wish to convey to you my warmest congratulations on this appointment,” said Mr Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary General.

The committee was endorsed this October at the 25th session of the UNWTO General Assembly in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), to run from 2023 to 2027.

WTCE was established in 2003 as an independent body of the UNWTO responsible for the promotion of sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

The members of the committee meet at least once a year usually at the UNWTO headquarters in Madrid Spain.

Dr Nzomoi currently works as a senior lecturer in economics at South Eastern Kenya University.

Other members include Mayada Belal, Jose Ignacio, Martina Bienenfled, Julio Facal, Gemunu Goonewardene, Susan Longley, Daniela Otero, and the chairperson Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

