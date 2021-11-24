News KRA intercepts 30 women with 4.88kg of gold worth Sh30 million at JKIA

Terminal 1A at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By OTIATO GUGUYU

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs officials have cracked a gold smuggling syndicate intercepting a group of 30 women suspected to be involved in the ring.

KRA said in a statement said that a body search on the women by the multi-agency team found 15 of them carrying 4.88 kilogrammes of undeclared gold and jewellery.

Customs officials believe the women en route to Mumbai are linked to another smuggling attempt foiled in India involving three female travellers two months ago.

KRA said passengers are required by law to declare all cargo/items at the Ports of entry and exit.

“Customs Officers stationed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) last night intercepted approximately 4.88 kilogram of gold and jewellery that was being smuggled after identifying a group of approximately 30 female Kenyan travellers who were departing from Nairobi to Mumbai, India through Doha,” KRA said.

“The travellers are directly associated to three female travellers earlier intercepted entering Mumbai with approximate 1 kg of gold concealed internally on August 19, 2021,” the taxman said.

KRA said the 15 women who were on board the flight were asked to cancel the flight to allow for further investigations.

The intercepted gold and jewellery has been deposited in the Customs warehouse.