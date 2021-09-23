News New twist in Magugus fight for Sh1bn Muthaiga land

Former Cabinet minister Arthur Magugu who died on September 15, 2012. Photo/FILE

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary The ownership of about 100-acre prime parcel of land estimated at over Sh1 billion belonging to the family of former Cabinet Minister Arthur Magugu has taken a new twist after the Lands Ministry said it has no documents relating to its purported transfer.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney asked Parliament to grant her two more weeks to summon the parties to provide documents to back the alleged transfer of part of the prime Nairobi property to Karura Investments Limited.

The ownership of about 100-acre prime parcel of land estimated at over Sh1 billion belonging to the family of former Cabinet Minister Arthur Magugu has taken a new twist after the Lands Ministry said it has no documents relating to its purported transfer.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney asked Parliament to grant her two more weeks to summon the parties to provide documents to back the alleged transfer of part of the prime Nairobi property to Karura Investments Limited.

“We do not have documentation relating to the transfer of L.R No. 12422/319 from Arthur Kinyanjui Magugu to Karura Investments Limited.,” Ms Karoney said.

An acre of land at Muthaiga is worth more than Sh100 million.

Ms Karoney appeared before Lands committee to respond to a petition filed by Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny on behalf of the estate of the late MP.

The estate of Mr Magugu has petitioned Parliament regarding fraudulent subdivision of land registered as L.R12422/9.

The original land in question measuring about 100 acres in Muthaiga, L.R No.12422/9, was initially registered in the name of Mr Magugu in 1982.

It was later sub-divided into two portions giving rise to L.R No. 12422/203 and L.R No. 12422/204, both registered in the name of the former Githunguri MP.

The L.R No. 12422/204 was subsequently sub-divided into two portions giving rise to L.R No. 12422/318 registered in the name of Magugu and L.R No. 12422/319 registered in the name of Karura Investments Limited.

Sureshchandra Raichand Shah, a director of the Karura Investments objected a suit filed by Mr Magugu’s widow Margaret Wairimu Magugu.

The Lands committee chaired by Kitui West MP Rachael Nyamai is this morning expected to grill directors of Karura Investments, a company that claims the land located in Muthaiga North near the Judiciary Training Institute.