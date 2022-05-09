News Nigerian airlines to suspend flights over rising jet fuel costs

An Arik airline. FILE PHOTO

By REUTERS

More by this Author Summary Since March, domestic flights have been disrupted as some started to cancel internal schedules while others delayed operations, citing scarcity of jet fuel.

Global jet fuel prices have soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a surge in the crude oil market, hitting airlines and passengers with steep cost increases.

Nigerian airlines will stop operations from Monday until further notice due to the high cost of jet fuel, the Airline Operators of Nigeria association said on Friday.

Since March, domestic flights have been disrupted as some started to cancel internal schedules while others delayed operations, citing scarcity of jet fuel.

Global jet fuel prices have soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a surge in the crude oil market, hitting airlines and passengers with steep cost increases.

Jet fuel has risen to 700 naira per litre in Nigeria from 190 naira over a short period. The airline association said in a statement that the cost of a one-hour flight has more than doubled to 120,000 naira, which is unsustainable.

Airline passengers in Nigeria pay for fares in the naira, which has weakened sharply due to devaluations. However, fuel suppliers are paid in dollars, a scarce currency in Africa's top economy.

The association said the continued rise in the cost of jet fuel has created operational pressures that put into question their financial viability.

"To this end, therefore, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) ... inform the general public that member airlines will discontinue operations nationwide with effect from Monday, May 9, 2022, until further notice," it said.