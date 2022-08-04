News Qatar Airways to give teachers 21,000 free tickets

A Qatar Airways aircraft takes off. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Qatar Airways is offering teachers 21,000 free complementary tickets to travel across its destinations as it seek to appreciate their exemplary work during the Covid-10 pandemic.

The airline in a statement Monday said the free tickets will open on October 5 and close October 8 (Doha time).

To be able to get a ticket, teachers must register online by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code which will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Teaching professionals from over 75 countries in which Qatar Airways currently operates are eligible for tickets.

“We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of teaching professionals around the world who continue to educate our young people in these times of uncertainty.

“We know that it has not been an easy task, yet teachers have been incredibly resourceful, turning to online learning and other methods,” said the airline Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker Monday.

Teachers that successfully register will receive one economy class return ticket to anywhere on Qatar Airways’ current network of more than 90 destinations worldwide.

Additionally, they will receive a voucher for 50 per cent off one future return ticket that they can use for themselves, a family member or a friend.

Both tickets are valid for travel up to 30 September 2021.

The airline resumed flights to Mogadishu on September 6 , barely a month after the Somali government lifted restrictions on international air travel.

Apart from Mogadishu, the airline also resumed a one weekly flight to Kathmandu on September 5 and three weekly flights to Philadelphia starting September 16.

The airline that resumed 14 weekly flights to Nairobi on August 7 also resumed three weekly flights to Sialkot on September 1.

It also resumed three weekly flights to Houston on September 2, with plans to increase frequencies to four weekly starting September 15.

In a strategy that looks set to woe more passengers book the airline, the carrier has allowed passengers to change the date of their travel as well as the destination so long as it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination.

The airline also says that it will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply.

“All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance,” said Mr Baker then.