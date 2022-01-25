News Samsung appoints new East Africa boss

By BONFACE OTIENO

The appointment will see Mr Tae Sun Lee take over from Mr Min Hong who has been at the helm of the company since September 2017.

Samsung Electronics has appointed a new managing director for East Africa following the expiry of Mr Seok Min Hong's term.

The appointment will see Mr Tae Sun Lee take over from Mr Hong who has been at the helm of the company since September 2017.

The appointment is a promotion for Mr Lee who was previously working as the Strategic Director Integrated Mobility Division at Samsung Electronics South Africa.

“I am very excited to have joined Samsung Electronics East Africa, I believe that this market has a great deal of potential for our Samsung products. I look forward to serving our customers and working together with the East African Team,” said Mr Lee in a statement Monday.

Mr Lee joined Samsung Electronics in August 2003 where he supported mobile operations for key Middle East markets, a position he held for five years.

He has grown in rank to the position he holds now as Managing director of the East African market.

He is known for growing the Samsung mobile market share in South Africa making Samsung the most preferred smartphone brand in South Africa.

Mr Lee has immense experience in Samsung which he has served for over 18 years, nine years of which has been in mobile business in South Africa and others supporting Middle East and Africa Business from its South Korean headquarters.

He will be responsible for 14 markets that make up Samsung Electronics East Africa.

These markets are Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Somali Land, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Seychelles, DRC and Republic of Congo.