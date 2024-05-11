Treasury hits bread with VAT

Bread

A supermarket attendant arranges loaves of bread on a shelf at a supermarket in Nairobi in this picture taken on October 12, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Profile Photo

By  Kepha Muiruri

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In proposals carried in the 2024 Finance Bill published Satuday, the exchequer has proposed the removal of ordinary bread from the list of zero-rated supplies, a VAT exemption list. 

The National Treasury has proposed slapping value added tax (VAT)  on the supply of ordinary bread in changes which would see the cost of the key consumer staple rising by upwards of Sh10. 

In proposals carried in the 2024 Finance Bill published Satuday, the exchequer has proposed the removal of ordinary bread from the list of zero-rated supplies, a VAT exemption list. 

Read the full story here.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. Kamau Kiarie, CEO of East African Educational Publishers.

    PRIME Kamau Kiarie: Why image is everything

  2. Kenya Police Sacco Plaza

    PRIME Police Sacco members overdraw cash on system hitch

  3. President Ruto

    Ruto appoints 20 new High Court judges

In the headlines

View All