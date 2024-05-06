UN Avenue in Runda closed due to high water levels

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has announced the closure of a section of the United Nations Avenue road in Runda due to flooding.

In a statement on Monday, Kura said water levels have risen on the road following the heavy downpour experienced Sunday night.

The sections affected are between off Ruaka Road roundabout and Magnolia close (The Lord Erroll Restaurant).

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will update on the progress. We urge motorists to use alternative routes and exercise caution,” said Kura.

The effects of the downpour have continued to upend lives across the country. Following the continued rains, roads have been cut, houses marooned and scores of lives have been lost.

As a result, roads have been closed as part of the government's efforts to ensure the safety of Kenyans.

The excessive rainfall has led to river and sewer overflow, transforming roads into waterways and devastating homes.

By Sunday, over 228 people had died due to flooding with thousands injured and others displaced from their homes.

This comes as the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) warned of heavy rainfall in many parts of the country in the coming days, as the government ramps up humanitarian interventions to minimise loss of lives.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said more than 227,238 people have been affected by the floods across the country since March when the heavy rains linked to El Nino started.

Additionally, he said, 72 people remain missing in various incidents nationwide, with 42,526 households displaced, affecting around 212,630 people.





On Friday, President William Ruto ordered the postponement of school reopenening until further notice due to the ongoing flooding.

The schools were scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 6 after the initial date of April 29 was postponed.

The Interior Ministry highlighted severe impacts in Marsabit, Tharaka Nithi, Baringo, Kisumu, Nakuru, Machakos, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Trans Nzoia, Nairobi, Wajir, Mandera, Bomet, Kajiado, Embu, and Nyeri counties.

The government on Sunday reiterated the urgency for people residing in riparian corridors and other water courses to vacate immediately to prevent disaster. Logistical support would be provided to facilitate evacuation from settlements in 33 high-risk counties with 178 at-risk dams and water reservoirs, the State said.