Floods destroy lodges, kill animals in the Mara

“We had a lot of bookings affected by the floods as some camps and hotels are submerged. We are currently transferring tourists to safer places,” Mr Murero said.
The affected camps include JW Marriot Masai Mara Lodge, Mara Leisure, Mara Sweet Acacia, Crocodile Camp, Pride Inn-Azure Lodge, Intrepid, Mara Sopa and Base Camp.
Helicopters were used to evacuate tourists in the affected facilities.
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Narok Chief Park Warden Stephen Minis told the Nation that some of the tourists are stranded and might miss flights back to their countries as the only route, through the flooded Talek gate, is impassable and only helicopters can be used to evacuate them.
Narok County Commissioner Kipkoech Lotiata Thursday led the county security team in the rescue operation and confirmed that they are using two helicopters provided by the county government and KWS to evacuate the tourists and workers trapped in the marooned facilities. In the last five days, at least 11 people have died due to floods in Narok and Bomet counties.
- Tobias Messo and Vitalis Kimutai
PAYE Tax Calculator
Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.