Floods destroy lodges, kill animals in the Mara

The floods in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve have caused immense destruction of tourist facilities and the death of many wild animals.

The impact of the flash floods on the reserve’s ecosystem could be significant, affecting the animals through drowning as well as disrupting habitats, food sources and water availability.

Narok County Natural Resources Network chairperson Nicholas Ole Murero said giraffes and gazelles have been most affected.

The flooding of tourist facilities in the game reserve, he added, is likely to have a huge impact on revenue for owners.

“We had a lot of bookings affected by the floods as some camps and hotels are submerged. We are currently transferring tourists to safer places,” Mr Murero said.

The affected camps include JW Marriot Masai Mara Lodge, Mara Leisure, Mara Sweet Acacia, Crocodile Camp, Pride Inn-Azure Lodge, Intrepid, Mara Sopa and Base Camp.

Helicopters were used to evacuate tourists in the affected facilities.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Narok Chief Park Warden Stephen Minis told the Nation that some of the tourists are stranded and might miss flights back to their countries as the only route, through the flooded Talek gate, is impassable and only helicopters can be used to evacuate them.

Narok County Commissioner Kipkoech Lotiata Thursday led the county security team in the rescue operation and confirmed that they are using two helicopters provided by the county government and KWS to evacuate the tourists and workers trapped in the marooned facilities. In the last five days, at least 11 people have died due to floods in Narok and Bomet counties.