US tells citizens to hide expensive jewellery, watches in Nairobi estates

The United States Embassy in Kenya has advised its citizens to be aware of an increase in crime in residential areas in Nairobi County.

In a security alert posted on the embassy's website on Friday, the US told its citizens to be cautious while walking the estate streets even as the Kenyan government continues to address the matter.

“There are reports of increased criminal activity in residential areas of Nairobi. Incidents include crimes of opportunity such as purse and phone snatching. The government of Kenya is taking measures to place more police in high crime areas,” the statement reads.

US citizens have been urged to be aware of their surroundings, keep a low profile and not show signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewellery or watches or flashing large sums of money.

“Keep valuables, such as phones, concealed,” the embassy said.

Americans have also been asked not to physically resist any robbery attempt and to remain calm, warning that confrontation with the criminals often leads to violence.

At the same time, the embassy has told its citizens to keep doors locked and windows up while inside their cars.

Last year, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said urban crime, which once threatened the safety of residents and businesses, had been curbed.

There had been an increase in criminal activities in the city, where small groups of criminals armed with knives and other weapons were terrorising citizens.

“The National Police Service has put in a place in a multiagency, multi-disciplined response to this problem and to get these errant sons –and maybe a few daughters to get out of the streets and put them where criminals belong,” Prof Kindiki said.