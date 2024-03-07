Columnists Promote access to clean energy, the future of our children depends on

By Brian Omenyi

More by this Author

At the first African Climate Summit in Nairobi last September, our continent’s leaders called for urgent international action on climate change. Since then, extreme weather events have shown why we must redouble our efforts to tackle this climate emergency.

After deadly droughts and floods, this month brought news that 2.4 million Kenyan children are living in counties where climate dangers are extremely high. This should shock and trouble us all.

Widening access to clean energy is a powerful and effective response — one that helps farmers overcome drought with solar-powered irrigation, enables families to access early warning information about looming disasters, and supports healthcare for those in harm’s way. One that sets communities on the path to development, economic resilience and a low-carbon future.

Kenya is in many respects a leading nation in the development of clean power. But it is vital that the benefits of renewable energy reach all communities. The challenge calls for action across borders, and across societies. Of course, wealthy nations and development banks must enact their climate funding commitments to the Global South, and ensure energy access is supported by international investment.

However, we must also make sure this increased funding reaches the organisations that actually put power in the hands of ordinary people. The businesses serving smallholder farmers. The NGOs helping women launch clean energy enterprises. The pioneers providing skills and training, or affordable loans.

Campaigns like Power Up that are amplifying the need for investment and policy change by highlighting the potential of energy access, and how progress can be achieved. With millions of Kenyans still living in energy poverty, signs of interest must quickly be turned into action. And they can, if voices across society call for change.

Energy access is a bedrock of our economic development, as well as boosting the wellbeing of our people and protecting the planet we share. This is a relevant issue for every community, NGO, business, and government department.

Consider those 2.4 million children living in danger. Will their future be wrecked by the climate crisis? Or will it be defined by new jobs, modern infrastructure, better healthcare and all the other benefits of access to clean energy? Now is the time to work together, and gift that generation a brighter future.

The writer is the co-ordinator of Sustainable Energy Access Forum- Kenya.