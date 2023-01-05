Columnists Adopt green building technologies for stronger communities, economy

By RUFUS MWENDA

Today, the world’s-built environment accounts for almost 40 percent of global energy-related carbon emissions and extracts an estimated 50 percent of the world’s resources.

The International Energy Agency estimates that to reduce the world’s emissions to the extent required to cap global warming estimates at 1.5 degrees Celcius industries need to move up to 10 times faster than the current rate in adopting carbon-reducing processes.

As the world celebrated World Green Building Week in September under the theme 'Building for Everyone’, Kenya’s quest to address its bulging housing demands calls for the adoption of green building technologies more than ever as our contribution to humanity’s global efforts to tackle the effects of climate change.

According to the World Green Building Council, a green building is one that, in its design, construction or operation, reduces or eliminates negative environmental impacts from enhanced use of ‘green’ technologies such as natural lighting or efficient LED lighting with motion sensors, natural ventilation as opposed to air-conditions and reduced metered water consumption in favour of harvesting, efficient taps and flush systems.

Adopting these sustainable practices eases the pressure on cities struggling with erratic water and power supplies.

Those living in green homes also benefit thanks to reduced utility bills, indoor air quality, biophilia and great views directly.

For Kenyan corporates, green buildings can be a long-term investment with assured returns.

They can make a difference among their stakeholders amid an environment characterised by runaway expenses.

Absa Bank Kenya is one such institution that is keen on being a leader in sustainability by adopting green practices that set the right precedence for other development projects.

With corporates across the world fast-tracking achievement of net zero goals, Absa, on its part, has committed to achieving a net zero status by 2040.

Kenyan corporates need to point the country to a future where properties are sustainable, improving the livelihoods of communities and enabling a healthy environment for their staff or tenants.

It’s high time green buildings became the norm.

The writer is the Sustainability Manager at Absa Bank Kenya.