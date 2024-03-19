Columnists Aid to trade: The Kenya-Swiss ties

By IGNAZIO CASSIS

This year, Kenya and Switzerland celebrate six decades of diplomatic ties and friendship. An old German-speaking song titled Sixty years and Not a Bit Wise says, "Maturity, kid, has nothing to do with wrinkles".

These words perfectly encapsulate our bilateral relations: trusted, mature and yet, full of energy and dynamism. No wrinkles anywhere! My visit to Nairobi this week reaffirms the strong bonds that unite our two countries, shedding light on the immense potential for growth ahead. It isn’t just about celebrating history; it’s about shaping the future.

As we develop Switzerland’s Africa Strategy for 2025-2028, this visit allows me to gather insights while highlighting Kenya’s increasing significance on the global stage, especially for the economy, regional security and democracy.

While formal relations between Switzerland and Kenya started in 1964, the Swiss presence in the country dates back even further. The establishment of the Swiss Consulate in Nairobi in 1955, highlights Switzerland’s longstanding recognition of the city as a pivotal trading hub in East Africa.

What began with aid, has evolved into a thriving trade partnership. Today, approximately 70 firms in Kenya with ties to Switzerland, both multinationals as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, collectively generate over 2,000 jobs. In both Switzerland and Kenya, SMEs are the backbone of the economy.

Kenya’s leading role in the climate change agenda and in the aftermath of the trailblazing Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi last year has attracted Swiss impact investors into the cleantech sector, aligning with both countries’ shared commitment to sustainable development.

Kenya's emergence as a hub for fintech startups has captured the attention of Switzerland, one of the leading financial centres in the world. Switzerland ranked as the most innovative country in the world for the 13th consecutive time, eagerly anticipates collaborations in digitalisation.

Beyond innovation, our partnership extends to integrity. The signing of the Framework for the Return of Assets from Corruption and Crime to Kenya in 2018, highlights our joint fight against corruption.

Kenya's role in peace and stability is crucial in this volatile region. Switzerland, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, builds on Kenya's previous Council membership (2020-21), particularly in climate and security.

Our cooperation in security, notably through support of the International Peace Support Training Center (IPSTC) in Nairobi, remains vital.

We share a commitment to enhancing multilateralism as hosts of global UN headquarters. Directors General of the UN in Nairobi and Geneva exchanged visits to enhance cooperation. Switzerland supports the Gigiri Master Plan, to upgrade UNON’s conference facilities, with Herzog & De Meuron, one of the world’s leading Swiss architect firms, being part of the project.

Mature partnership

As we celebrate 60 years of friendship, our journey continues with exciting developments ahead. Concrete engagements are underway: A forthcoming Memorandum of Understanding in research, technology, and innovation promising a new era of collaboration, in science and research, and negotiations of an Agreement on the avoidance of Double Taxation, anticipated to fortify our investments and trade ties. Additionally, efforts to establish an Air Service Agreement will restore direct flights between Switzerland and Kenya, consequently enhancing connectivity.

Notably, discussions regarding a potential free trade agreement between EFTA and the EAC or Kenya are also in progress, further reinforcing the economic partnership.

In these 60 years, our Swiss-Kenyan partnership has certainly matured. As we forge ahead, let's keep our bond strong and vibrant, working together for mutual benefits and a future filled with promise. Here's to the next chapter of our long friendship.

The writer is the Swiss Foreign minister.