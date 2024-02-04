Columnists Artificial intelligence portends a progressive future for Kenya

By CATHERINE MURAGA

In an age of unprecedented technological growth, artificial intelligence (AI) stands at the vanguard, promising to reshape industries from finance to healthcare. AI stems from a field of computing that aims to create intelligence artificially, and it has gone through a multi-decade process to become a revolutionary technology.

In Kenya, the integration of AI signifies not just technological advancement but a transformative leap forward. With its ranking as Africa’s fifth most AI-ready nation, as per Oxford Insights’ 2022 report, Kenya is poised to leverage AI in reshaping its public services and beyond. Yet, the journey ahead is vast, filled with opportunities to harness AI’s potential to propel the nation to new heights.

The entrance and/or expansion of large, big technological corporations, such as Microsoft, Google, IBM, Amazon and others highlights the unique position Kenya plays in shaping not only its but also the region’s future in AI development and adoption.

Kenya’s burgeoning AI ecosystem, characterised by vibrant initiatives like Deep Learning Indaba-X Kenya and Data Science Africa, is a testament to its commitment to AI alongside a beaming start-up community eagerly poised to utilise AI in providing business solutions.

Notably, the emergence of women-led communities such as Women in Data Science-Kenya, is catalysing a new wave of tech enthusiasts and female leaders, underscoring the inclusivity of Kenya’s tech revolution.

Envision Kenya’s agricultural sector, the cornerstone of its economy, embracing AI to revolutionise farming practices. AI-powered tools could enhance crop management, optimise fertiliser use, and bolster irrigation efficiency, thereby boosting productivity and fortifying food security in the face of climate change. This smart farming evolution signifies a shift towards more resilient and sustainable agricultural practices.

In healthcare, AI’s role is pivotal. Imagine Kenyan hospitals utilising AI algorithms to analyse medical data, diagnose diseases, and personalise treatments. AI in telemedicine could bridge the gap in rural healthcare accessibility, transforming patient care and medical research nationwide.

Yet, the road to AI integration is not without its challenges. Key considerations include pinpointing areas where AI can yield significant benefits, understanding the nuances of the problems AI aims to solve, and being cognizant of the potential impacts of AI implementation.

Ethical considerations, such as data privacy, fairness, and robustness against adversarial risks, are paramount. The transparency and explainability of AI solutions are crucial in building trust and ensuring ethical deployment.

As Kenya strides towards an AI-empowered future, bridging the digital divide, enhancing AI literacy, and addressing the skills gap in AI and STEM fields are essential.

Catherine Muraga is the Microsoft Africa Development Centre Managing Director.

Tadesse is Principle ResearchScience Manager, Microsoft AI for Good LabKenya