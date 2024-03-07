Columnists Breaking the glass ceiling for women in hospitality industry

By FARZANA ZAHIR

In Kenya and across the globe, the hospitality industry stands as a source of opportunity for women, offering pathways to leadership roles and employment avenues.

Statistics underscore a significant female presence in hotels, resorts, and related sectors, highlighting women's pivotal role in shaping the future of hospitality.

According to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the hospitality industry ranks among the top sectors for female employment in Kenya. Globally, women represent a substantial portion of the workforce in hospitality and tourism-related sectors, as recognised by the World Travel.

Beneath this promising landscape lies a persistent challenge: the need to confront barriers hindering gender equality and women's empowerment in the industry. Despite strides in promoting diversity and inclusion, women encounter obstacles on their journey to advancement. Women are underrepresented in leadership and decision-making positions, with studies revealing disproportionately fewer managerial and executive roles held by women compared to their male counterparts.

Additionally, gender pay disparities persist, with women in hospitality earning lower salaries on average, even after considering factors like education and experience.

Women in hospitality encounter barriers in accessing training and professional development opportunities, facing limited funding for skills enhancement programs and fewer pathways for career advancement.

Incidents of workplace discrimination and harassment further impede women's progress within the industry. Deep-rooted cultural and societal norms also contribute to these challenges, influencing hiring practices and workplace dynamics, exacerbating gender inequalities.

Addressing these obstacles demands a concerted effort from stakeholders across the hospitality sector. Companies can ensure gender pay parity through annual staff appraisals and offers leadership roles based on merit, regardless of gender. Internal staff need to be prioritised for job openings, including women, and regular training sessions enhance skills and knowledge among employees.

They also maintain strict rules against workplace discrimination and harassment, enforcing zero-tolerance policies to foster a safe and inclusive environment for all employees. By implementing these measures, hospitality companies can advance their commitment to promoting gender diversity, equality, and inclusion, setting positive examples for the broader industry.

Empowering women in the hospitality industry not only addresses gender disparities but also enhances organisational performance and societal progress.

Through collaborative efforts and inclusive practices, we can envision a future where women thrive, contributing their talents and expertise to a vibrant and equitable hospitality landscape

The writer is the sales and marketing director at PrideInn Hotels, Resorts and Camps.